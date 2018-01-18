Woman killed in Grady Co. crash

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a accident in Grady County.

The accident happened between 1 and 3 p.m. at an intersection about 5 miles south of Verden.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 86-year-old Zella Faye Fulton of Cement was southbound on Country Street 2760 when she left the roadway and rolled into a creek bed.

They say she was pinned for about 4 hours before fire crews pulled her body from the wreckage.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

