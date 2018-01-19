Crews battle blaze in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fire is under investigation on the 2800 block of SW I Avenue in Lawton. Crews were called out around 3:15 a.m. Friday to an abandoned building.

According to scanner traffic, there was a downed power line in the back yard. Fire officials say the home was engulfed when arrived, and the fire was threatening the home next door.

Crews were able to stop the blaze from reaching the next house, and even had to put out fire that had reached trees in the home's backyard.

The electricity to the home was turned off.

Right now, it's not clear what sparked the blaze.

