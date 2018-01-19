Russian police in unexpected encounter with crocodile - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Russian police in unexpected encounter with crocodile

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Russian police had an unexpected encounter while searching a house in St. Petersburg - a crocodile in the basement.

The Fontanka.ru news portal said the incident happened Thursday while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in staging reconstructions of historic military battles with period uniforms and antique weaponry.

When they went down they saw a crocodile resting in a small pool of water dug in concrete basement. The owner of the house explained that he got the crocodile years ago.

City prosecutors said Friday they were checking whether the man was complying with local laws.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • Pope shocks Chile by accusing sex abuse victims of slander

    Pope shocks Chile by accusing sex abuse victims of slander

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-01-18 23:58:18 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-01-19 15:56:15 GMT
    Pope Francis is accusing victims of Chile's most notorious pedophile of slander, in an astonishing end to a visit that was meant to help heal the wounds of a sex abuse scandal that has cost the Catholic Church its...
    Pope Francis is accusing victims of Chile's most notorious pedophile of slander, in an astonishing end to a visit that was meant to help heal the wounds of a sex abuse scandal that has cost the Catholic Church its credibility in the country.

  • IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity

    IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:25 AM EST2018-01-19 14:25:03 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-01-19 15:56:09 GMT
    Olympics organizers have promised that "much more exciting initiatives" promoting Korean unity will emerge this weekend.
    Olympics organizers have promised that "much more exciting initiatives" promoting Korean unity will emerge this weekend.

  • UK coroner awaiting test results on late Cranberries singer

    UK coroner awaiting test results on late Cranberries singer

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:24 AM EST2018-01-19 10:24:52 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 10:55 AM EST2018-01-19 15:55:41 GMT
    A coroner is awaiting the results of tests to determine what killed The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan.
    A coroner is awaiting the results of tests to determine what killed The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan.
    •   
Powered by Frankly