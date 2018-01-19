Bowie County diner razed in fire

The diner was closed at the time and no injuries were reported. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Multiple fire departments across Bowie County are working to put out a fire that destroyed a Redwater diner Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at Redwater Diner.

The diner was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Bowie County deputies say there was an apartment in the back attached to the diner with two people who had to be woken up. They were all able to get out safely.

Firefighters say the fire spread quickly and the diner was burned to the ground with only a few walls remaining.

There was a bank next door to the diner that wasn't touched by the fire, but the awning between the two buildings was damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

At least 50 firefighters from departments all over Bowie Country were there to help put out the blaze.

Traffic in the area was slowed because of all the fire trucks.

The diner was in a shopping center with the bank, a post office and a convenience store. The store is normally open at this time, but closed because of the fire.

