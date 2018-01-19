This Morning's Research Reports on Utilities Stocks -- PNM Resources, Sempra Energy, UGI Corp., and Westar Energy

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

Diversified Utilities companies provide residential, commercial, and industrial consumers with a wide array of utilities, including electricity, natural gas, steam, and water. These companies engage in the generation, transmission, and distribution of these resources.

PNM Resources

Albuquerque, New Mexico headquartered PNM Resources Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.14% higher at $36.20. A total volume of 1.24 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 724,000 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.93% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.40% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of PNM Resources, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 21.40.

On January 11th, 2018, PNM Resources announced that the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved the day before an order that contained modifications to its previously filed settlement agreement in the general rate review filing of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The parties to the settlement must decide whether to accept the modifications, which decision was due January 16th, 2018.

Sempra Energy

On Thursday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered Sempra Energy recorded a trading volume of 3.44 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.90 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.53% lower at $106.02. The Company's shares have advanced 2.16% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.39% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Sempra Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide, have an RSI of 31.88.

On December 22nd, 2017, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On December 27th, 2017, Sempra Energy (SRE) and Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC (Oncor) announced that the Alliance for Retail Markets and the Texas Energy Association for Marketers joined a settlement agreement for SRE's pending acquisition of Energy Future Holdings Corp. (EFH), including EFH's indirect, approximate 80% ownership of Oncor.

UGI Corp.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp.'s shares closed the day 1.57% lower at $46.32. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.42 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 737,410 shares. The Company's shares are trading 3.14% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of UGI Corp., which distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 37.33.

On January 11th, 2018, UGI Corp. announced that it will release its 2018 first fiscal quarter results after the market closes on January 31st, 2018. The Company will hold a live audio webcast of its conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on February 01st, 2018 to discuss these results and other current activities.

Westar Energy

Shares in Topeka, Kansas headquartered Westar Energy Inc. finished 0.89% lower at $51.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 488,153 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 2.75%. Furthermore, shares of Westar Energy, which generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas, have an RSI of 36.64.

