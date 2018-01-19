Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION) announced that the Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.12 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable February 14, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2018.

Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries Fidelity Bank and LionMark Insurance Company, provides banking services and wealth management services and credit-related insurance products through branches in Georgia and Florida, and an insurance office in Atlanta, Georgia. Indirect auto and mortgage loans are provided throughout the South and parts of the Midwest while SBA loans are originated nationwide. For additional information about Fidelity's products and services, please visit the website at www.FidelitySouthern.com.

