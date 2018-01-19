Trump's pick to head NASA to host Bill Nye 'Science Guy' - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trump's pick to head NASA to host Bill Nye 'Science Guy'

Bridenstine, President Donald Trump’s pick to head NASA, says he plans to invite Bill Nye “The Science Guy” to be his guest of honor at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018. (Megan Wenrich/Office of Congressman Jim Bridenstine via Bridenstine, President Donald Trump’s pick to head NASA, says he plans to invite Bill Nye “The Science Guy” to be his guest of honor at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018. (Megan Wenrich/Office of Congressman Jim Bridenstine via

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump's nominee to lead NASA has faced contentious Senate confirmation hearings over his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming, and now U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine is touting his relationship with Bill Nye "The Science Guy."

The Republican from Oklahoma announced Thursday that Nye will accompany him to Trump's Jan. 30 State of the Union address.

A U.S. Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved Bridenstine's nomination, pushing him closer to a final vote. Bridenstine earlier promised the panel to run the agency on a consensus agenda driven by science.

Nye says in a statement from Bridenstine's office that he's enjoyed a "productive working relationship" with the congressman. Nye starred in a popular children's science show in the 1990s and now is head of The Planetary Society advocacy organization.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump, Schumer to meet as Dems, GOP trade pre-shutdown blame

    Trump, Schumer to meet as Dems, GOP trade pre-shutdown blame

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-01-19 06:25:00 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-01-19 19:47:16 GMT

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

  • Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-01-19 19:11:01 GMT
    (Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)(Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

  • Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-01-19 19:07:57 GMT
    (Source KOCO)(Source KOCO)

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    •   
Powered by Frankly