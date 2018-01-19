UPDATE: Cause of death determined in October trespassing case - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Cause of death determined in October trespassing case

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The cause of death for a man who collapsed after jumping a homeowner’s fence has been identified.

READ MORE: NEW DETAILS: Lawton man is dead after jumping over homeowner’s fence

Travis Webber was detained by a homeowner on the 4000 block of NE Bell Avenue in October of 2017 after jumping the fence into the backyard. He passed away after emergency personnel arrived on scene.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office has determined that Travis Webber’s probable cause of death is acute methamphetamine toxicity. His death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Blame game, but no agreement after Trump, Schumer meet

    Blame game, but no agreement after Trump, Schumer meet

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-01-19 06:25:00 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 2:49 PM EST2018-01-19 19:49:58 GMT

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

  • Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-01-19 19:11:01 GMT
    (Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)(Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

  • Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-01-19 19:07:57 GMT
    (Source KOCO)(Source KOCO)

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    •   
Powered by Frankly