UPDATE: Cause of death determined in October trespassing case

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The cause of death for a man who collapsed after jumping a homeowner’s fence has been identified.

Travis Webber was detained by a homeowner on the 4000 block of NE Bell Avenue in October of 2017 after jumping the fence into the backyard. He passed away after emergency personnel arrived on scene.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office has determined that Travis Webber’s probable cause of death is acute methamphetamine toxicity. His death has been ruled an accident.

