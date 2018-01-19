Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

(Source KOCO) (Source KOCO)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Norman Transcript reports that police say Ross' wife, Jan, was driving a Vespa scooter when she was struck from behind by a vehicle on March 20. The 55-year-old woman was thrown from the scooter and later died at a local hospital.

Ross expressed his disappointment on social media Thursday. The juvenile's attorney, Kevin Finlay, says he believes justice was served.

Finlay notes that the juvenile system is different from the adult system and that his client completed every rule and condition of juvenile probation.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Blame game, but no agreement after Trump, Schumer meet

    Blame game, but no agreement after Trump, Schumer meet

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-01-19 06:25:00 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 2:49 PM EST2018-01-19 19:49:58 GMT

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

  • Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-01-19 19:11:01 GMT
    (Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)(Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

  • Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-01-19 19:07:57 GMT
    (Source KOCO)(Source KOCO)

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    •   
Powered by Frankly