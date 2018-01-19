State senators prep for legislative session

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- With about two weeks left until the 2018 Oklahoma legislative session begins, state senators have completed filing their bills. They filed 706 bills along with 23 joint resolutions before their deadline. That's about 150 fewer pieces of legislation than last year.

Budget appropriation bills can still be filed throughout the session. Lawmakers are once again facing a large monetary shortfall.

They're set to convene on February 5th after Governor Mary Fallin's annual state of the state address.

