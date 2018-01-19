Grady Co Sheriff investigates after teacher allegedly hits student with a belt

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Grady County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Ninnekah Middle School student says a teacher hit him with a belt.

It happened in a physical education class when the 13-year-old student says he accidentally hit his teacher in the groin with a dodgeball. That's when the teen says his teacher became angry.

"He took his belt off and chased me outside and then, like, picked me up by my wrist and started hitting me with his belt… He just ran at me,” recounted Nick Johnson.

"Did you mean to hit him there?"

"No, I mean I was aiming for the chest."

The child's mother says she wants to see the teacher fired. That teacher has been suspended with pay as an investigation is underway.

The Ninnekah Superintendent says the situation was handled as soon as it was brought to him. He added that state privacy laws won't allow him to name the teacher in question.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.