Despite Governor’s urges, law agencies did not comply with rape kit requests

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Governor Mary Fallin is urging law enforcement agencies to comply with the request to look for untested rape kits in their possession. The Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence set a 2017 deadline for law enforcement agencies to audit their evidence rooms and submit their findings.

However, about 60 percent of the sheriff's offices and less than half of the municipal police departments across the state have responded.

The governor ordered the task force to use the information it has and list the agencies that failed to respond. Fallin formed the task force to address the backlog of rape kits in the state.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.