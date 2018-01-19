State employees demand raises after more than a decade

OK (KSWO)- It's been more than a decade since state employees in Oklahoma received a raise. They haven't had a raise since 2006. Yesterday, some of those employees gathered at the state capitol to ask lawmakers to change that.



"People have to realize the state employees touch everyone's lives every single day,” said OPEA Executive Director Sterling Zearley.

"No one thinks these are passionate jobs but if you have people who are passionate about them you need to hold onto them. Because if not, core services are going to go away,” said State Parole and Probation Officer Carrie Croy.

House Bill 2637, which has been proposed in State House of Representatives, would give state employees a raise of $2,500 each year for the next three years. With more than 30,000 employees, that would cost the state more than $240-million.

