Traffic comes to a screeching halt after new light malfunctions

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The brand-new traffic light at 67th and Rogers Lane in Lawton malfunctioned Thursday. The light was just put in a week ago.

According to the City of Lawton Electronics Division, there was a technical difficulty. The light was not responding to signals that tell it to change. The lights remained on red.

The intersection was at a standstill the evening of January 18th and the morning of January 19th.

A contractor will look at the light on Monday. The light is currently on a fixed cycle instead of being actuated.

