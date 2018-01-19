Empire cancels school due to influenza

EMPIRE, OK (KSWO)- Empire Public Schools decided to close their doors today due to an influx of the flu virus.

As of January 18th, about 60 students in Pre-K through 5th grade were absent from school on Thursday. There were also 6 sick sixth graders. That's about 20 percent of their enrollment. The outbreak has not adversely affected the high school.

Empire Mayor Perry Brinegar says staff and workers spent the morning cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, hallways, and different areas (gyms, buses, lunchroom).

Five teachers also called out sick. One of the teachers was also a bus driver. Several substitute teachers have also said that they are impacted.

The school will resume Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.