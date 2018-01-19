Top priority sidewalk project gets started

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A priority project that has been in the works for more than a year is now under construction in Lawton. A sidewalk on Lee Boulevard in front of the Department of Human Services building is being built and should be finished by spring.

This sidewalk is one of 15 projects Lawton's Access Board identified that needed improvements to accessibility. In addition to sidewalks, some of these projects include ramps and crosswalks for the blind.

But this sidewalk was named priority number one because of the location of the LATS bus stop and the number of people who need to visit DHS.

The Access Board, made up of Lawton citizens with disabilities, recognized that many people go to DHS by bus and included a level bus stop for people in wheelchairs.

The sidewalk stretches from 26th to 27th Street, and links up with the sidewalk that run North of 27th all the way to J Avenue.

The ADA coordinator for the city Michael Jones said a LATS bus stop is just one of the reasons they put priority on certain projects.

"Each project has to serve a number of different objectives,” Jones said. “As far as providing wheelchair accessibility, where there was none before. As far as meeting higher traffic areas with facilities like this or schools and hospitals."

City officials say the $27,000 project is funded by the 2015 Sales Tax Extension. It should be completed within 45 days depending on the weather.

There are 15 other priority projects, but the next sidewalk running along Sheridan Road is still in the design phase.

