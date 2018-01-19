Amarillo College president testifies to U.S. Senate committee

The President of Amarillo College testified before the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education and Labor yesterday.

Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart was invited to offer a testimony on a panel of policymakers from across the nation.

He spoke of how the community college student of today is a non-traditional student, currently disadvantaged in financial aid policies that are "prohibitive and confusing."

He hopes bringing the student side of the conversation to the national stage influences Congress and their perspective on federal financial aid contributing to student success.

"The panel yesterday helped frame the issue of financial aid, both the importance of it, the need to expand it, and the need to simplify it," Lowery-Hart said. "And at the end of the two-hour hearing, the chairperson, Senator Alexander, said that there's bi-partisan support for what we were recommending and feels like they could propose a law by this summer. I'm really hopeful that what we said yesterday will be able to influence those laws."

View the full senate hearing and Lowery-Hart's testimony

Dr. Lowery-Hart was the only panelist representing a community college.

