Hip-hop dance class in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A three-week hip-hop dance class is kicking off in Lawton on Saturday.

From Jan. 20 – Feb. 3, dance students between the age of 10 to 18 will learn hip-hop and jazz dance choreography



After the last lesson, the young students will be able to show off what they learned in a debut performance.



This year marks the second time this class will be offered, and instructor Christian Dennis believes it's important for kids.



"Right now we need to talk about something that will uplift people,” he said, “and music uplifts people, it makes people feel better, and it helps people express how they feel."



The dance class will be held at the Patterson Center on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration is due by noon Saturday, Jan. 20. Applications can be found at www.teamsideline.com/lawton.

