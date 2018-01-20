Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein nearing new leadership - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein nearing new leadership

LONDON (AP) - Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is taking a step toward new leadership, as Mary Lou McDonald became the only candidate to replace outgoing leader Gerry Adams.

McDonald, who's currently deputy leader, has been a member of the lower house of the Irish parliament since 2011. The 48-year-old Dublin native will be formally elected at a special party conference in February and will become the party's first ever female leader.

She told party members Saturday that she "won't fill Gerry's shoes. But the news is that I brought my own."

Adams announced in November he was stepping down after 34 years. The 69-year-old is a key figure in the Irish republican movement, which seeks to take Northern Ireland out of the U.K. and unite it with the Republic of Ireland.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

