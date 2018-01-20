Over 170 riders compete in Red River Showdown - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Over 170 riders compete in Red River Showdown

(Source KSWO)

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Go-kart drivers spent Saturday riding around the Stephens County Fairgrounds all for some trophies, prize money and of course bragging rights.

It's all a part of the 4th Red River Showdown in the Midwest Winter Race Series.

They hold five racing events from November through March.

Saturday, there are about 170 participants ranging of all ages from all over the country competing against each other.

Each age does about 8 to 10 laps in the heat races. Each rider is also responsible for building their own car.

Cooper Miller, one of the riders built his kart with his dad. He's been participating ever since he was 4 years old and has won many trophies and awards. But his favorite part about it is getting to do it with the people he loves.

"Just to see all my friends and my family also races dirt," said Miller.

Todd Hrncirik, an organizer for the Midwest Winter Race Series said it's all about having fun and earning bragging rights because winning one of the trophies is not easy. He says he loves seeing families come back year after year to compete again.

"You see moms walking around here with a little backpack on with a child in it and pushing a go-kart. That's the cool thing about it is the family part about it. That's awesome."

The races will continue until about 10 Saturday night followed by an awards ceremony.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, and $2 for children twelve and under.

For more information about the Midwest Winter Race Series go to http://race show.net/

