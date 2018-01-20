Over 170 riders compete in Red River Showdown

Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang...
2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed and in good condition, police say.
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
