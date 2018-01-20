Bray-Doyle Public Schools closed for flu

BRAY-DOYLE, OK (KSWO) - The flu is the reason for Bray-Doyle Public Schools to close on Monday and Tuesday. In a Facebook post made on Friday, the school said they want to allow sick students time to recover and for staff to disinfect the school.
School officials reminded parents to keep children at home if they are running a fever to stop the spread of the flu.
Basketball games that were scheduled for January 22 will still go on as planned from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.
The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
