Bray-Doyle Public Schools closed for flu - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bray-Doyle Public Schools closed for flu

BRAY-DOYLE, OK (KSWO) - The flu is the reason for Bray-Doyle Public Schools to close on Monday and Tuesday. In a Facebook post made on Friday, the school said they want to allow sick students time to recover and for staff to disinfect the school.

School officials reminded parents to keep children at home if they are running a fever to stop the spread of the flu.

Basketball games that were scheduled for January 22 will still go on as planned from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

