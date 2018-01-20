No changes on Fort Sill during first days of government shutdown

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Facilities and offices on Fort Sill will continue to have normal operating hours on Monday. That's according to a Facebook post made on the first day of the government shutdown on Saturday. Doctor appointments, AAFES, Commissary, MWR, Child Development Centers, fitness centers and training will go on business as usual

Fort Sill officials will announce any changes made in the future.

In the post, officials wrote they are hopeful there will be an agreement soon. If not, a limited numbed of pre-designated personnel will continue operations.

