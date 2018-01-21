Fort Sill update on government shutdown day 2

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill announced what will be closed and open on post on Sunday for day two of the government shutdown. According to the Facebook post, until a funding plan in passed in Washington, D.C. the Army will start an orderly shutdown of activities that are not essential. Functions that are necessary for national security, life, health safety and protection of property will remain open.

This is the list they posted:

Reynolds Army Health Clinic leaders will ensure that access to care and the standard of healthcare, dental care, and veterinary care is not diminished despite the absence of appropriations. Our medical facilities will CONTINUE providing the following services: Appointments already scheduled will not be cancelled and care will be provided in conjunction with same-day care.

Medical/Dental readiness support.

Pharmacies (to include prescription refills), labs, and radiology.

Timely follow-up and management of existing conditions.

Scheduling of acute appointments for ongoing and follow-up care will continue.

Medical care such as BH, Pediatrics, Adult Wellness, etc. will not stop.

Medical support to mission critical operational forces, to include training, will continue.

Minimum Support Services required to sustain excepted activities will continue.

Curtailed: Elective medical and dental surgeries/procedures will be curtailed unless attending provider assesses threat to life/limb.

For those seeking care in the private sector through TRICARE benefits, little effect is anticipated at this time. Military members will continue to receive TRICARE, but civilian provider bills will likely go unpaid until appropriations are enacted. Public works and postal activities will continue. Law enforcement and fire protection services will continue. All AAFES Exchanges will remain open normal hours. The Commissary will remain open normal hours until 8 p.m. Wednesday, 24 January. There will be no stock replenishment. Counseling and other support services for victims of sexual assault will remain open. Religious and suicide counseling and services will remain open. Child and Youth Services will remain open. Child Care centers will remain open. Education Center will close. All FMWR recreation facilities operated with non-appropriated funds, such as bowling, golf, fitness centers, etc. will remain open. All Museums are closed. Nye Library will remain open. Operation of the Sportsmen Services Center and Conservation Education Center are suspended.

Fort Sill officials ask if you have any specific questions, to call the office related to that activity for confirmation.

