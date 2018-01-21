Repeat grassfire sparks up near Indiahoma

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...
Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.
An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.
An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.