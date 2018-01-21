Repeat grassfire sparks up near Indiahoma

Flames seen near Post Oak Road and U.S. 62 in Comanche County on Sunday evening. (Source Sarah Greeley)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - For the second time in the past week, a grassfire lit up the skies near Indiahoma. Firefighters were called out to a fire near Northwest Post Oak Road and U.S. 62 a little after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Comanche County officials say a few abandoned trailers burned, and the fire traveled east across Post Oak Road as well. The fire was put out in about an hour with the help from Cache, Indiahoma, Chattanooga and Comanche Nation fire departments.

Responding firefighters said they could see 30 foot flames coming off those empty, burning trailers.

On Thursday, a fire started in the same area around noon. It burned those trailers and ten acres of grass.

Comanche County was under a red flag warning due to the extreme threat of fire danger on Sunday until 8 p.m.

