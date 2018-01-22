Warm, dry weather brings wildfire danger to western Oklahoma

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...
Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
The White House comment line blames Democrats for the government shutdown and social media explodes.
