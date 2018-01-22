Warm, dry weather brings wildfire danger to western Oklahoma - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Warm, dry weather brings wildfire danger to western Oklahoma

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Forecasters say hot, dry and breezy conditions have created a high risk for wildfires in parts of Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service says unseasonable weather will cause an extreme wildfire risk through Monday.

Forecasters say winds gusting up to 45 mph, temperatures in the 60s and 70s and humidity as low as 18 percent will combine with dry vegetation to create ideal conditions for wildfires in western and southwestern Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday but wildfire conditions will remain favorable with humidity values of 20 percent and low dormant grass moisture.

Officials urged residents in the area to delay outdoor activities that might spark a fire. State Forester George Geissler says any fire that starts will likely spread rapidly, making suppression very difficult.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

