Hundreds gather at Oklahoma Capitol for women's march

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Hundreds gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City on Saturday to join worldwide women's marches.

They protested Donald Trump's policies, chanting "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter." Marchers wore pink cat-ear hats and held signs saying to vote for Democrats in 2018. One woman wore a T-shirt bearing the likeness of Oklahoma-born social justice icon Woody Guthrie, who wrote "This Land Is Your Land."

Katie Kastner returned for this year's event after she said she caught flack for participating in 2017. She said friends in her small hometown of Cordell, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, criticized her both in person and on social media for protesting Trump.

She said the insults initially stung, but the hurt turned to resolve to continue standing up for herself and women everywhere.

