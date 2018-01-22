OSU/A&M Regent Jarold Callahan reappointed to board - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OSU/A&M Regent Jarold Callahan reappointed to board

Source OSU/A&M Board of Regents Source OSU/A&M Board of Regents

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed an Oklahoma rancher to the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges Board of Regents.

Fallin says Jarold Callahan has been appointed to an eight-year term on the OSU/A&M board, pending state Senate confirmation.

Callahan was first appointed to the board in February 2016 to replace Andy Lester, who resigned after being appointed to the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education.

Callahan lives in Edmond and is president of Express Ranches in Yukon and owner and operator of Callahan Cattle Company with operations in Oklahoma, Blaine, and Craig Counties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Sunday, January 21 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-01-21 21:27:31 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-01-22 18:52:49 GMT

    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...

    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

  • Pence to Israel: US embassy will move to Jerusalem in 2019

    Pence to Israel: US embassy will move to Jerusalem in 2019

    Monday, January 22 2018 3:47 AM EST2018-01-22 08:47:25 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:53 PM EST2018-01-22 18:53:26 GMT

    Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."

    Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."

  • Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:36 PM EST2018-01-20 20:36:49 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-22 18:49:04 GMT
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    •   
Powered by Frankly