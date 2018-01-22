Feds approve tribe's plan for casino in Oklahoma Panhandle - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Feds approve tribe's plan for casino in Oklahoma Panhandle

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Federal officials have approved an Indian tribe's request to put more than 100 acres of land into trust to pave the way for a 42,000-square-foot casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke joined Gov. Mary Fallin on Friday for a signing ceremony for the approval of the Shawnee Tribe's application. Zinke said in a statement-making "tribal sovereignty meaningful" is a priority.

Some have complained the Shawnee Tribe has no historical ties to the proposed site of Golden Mesa Casino near Guymon, 366 miles west of tribal headquarters in Miami (MY-AM'-uh), Oklahoma.

Historically, the government has required Oklahoma-based tribes to build casinos within their tribal jurisdictions. Congress in 2000 restored the Shawnee Tribe's federal recognition and allowed it to secure property outside lands assigned to other Oklahoma-based tribes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Sunday, January 21 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-01-21 21:27:31 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-01-22 18:52:49 GMT

    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...

    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

  • Pence to Israel: US embassy will move to Jerusalem in 2019

    Pence to Israel: US embassy will move to Jerusalem in 2019

    Monday, January 22 2018 3:47 AM EST2018-01-22 08:47:25 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:51 PM EST2018-01-22 18:51:54 GMT

    Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."

    Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."

  • Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:36 PM EST2018-01-20 20:36:49 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-22 18:49:04 GMT
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    •   
Powered by Frankly