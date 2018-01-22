Emergency official: 5 missing after Oklahoma rig explosion - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Emergency official: 5 missing after Oklahoma rig explosion

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
QUINTON, Okla. (AP) — An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Emergency Manager Director Kevin Enloe tells KOTV that at least three medical helicopters landed at the site following the Monday morning explosion. He says five people are missing.

The explosion occurred west of the town of Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain tells The Associated Press that it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Cain says state environmental and regulatory officials have been notified and are heading to the scene. A local emergency dispatcher says the sheriff, undersheriff and county emergency management director are all on the scene.

