Help needed to bring "Toybrary" to Wichita Falls

A Wichita Falls woman is asking for the public's help to bring in a program that will help children in the community.

"We want a place where children and their parents can come check out toys, to take them home for a couple of weeks, and then bring them back and check them back in so other people can use them," said Pamela Troester, the creator of Texhoma Toybrary.

The concept is similar to a library.

Children can come to play and take toys home.

When they are done, they bring them back to the "toybrary."

Troester wanted to bring the concept to Wichita Falls after seeing one when she lived in Austin.

"Our goal is to have a big space indoor and outdoor play areas where all children can play," said Troester.

She wants to build a "toybrary" to give every child the same chance to play.

"Play is a very important thing for child development," said Troester. "When you do not have the resources or the opportunities to play, then it stunts your growth so we want to help out in that way."

She said the response has been positive and hopes it can be something the community can use.

"We really want to see Wichita Falls take advantage of it and use it," said Troester. "We want it to be something that's lasting to the community."

Troester has put in the paperwork to make Texhoma Toybrary a non-profit.

Their biggest need is volunteers and toys.

The project is still in the early stages.

If you want to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.