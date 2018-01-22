Duncan PD seek info about jewelry thief

Duncan police are hoping surveillance footage will help them track down a jewelry thief.

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan police are hoping surveillance footage will help them track down a jewelry thief. He's accused of stealing a tray of rings from a jewelry store last Thursday.

The owner says the suspect was inside the store "looking around" for about 15 minutes. Cameras caught him reaching over the counter when no one was paying attention.

The owner is now asking local pawn shops to look out for the merchandise. If you know who the suspect is, call Duncan police at 580-255-2112

