Burn bans enacted in several SW OK counties

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Several counties in southwest Oklahoma are enacting burn bans. In SW OK, Garvin, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, and Jefferson are currently under burn bans.

Dry conditions have led Tillman and Jackson County officials to issue a burn ban.

Residents cannot start any fire that could potentially spark a forest, grass, or range fire. Anyone caught violating the ban could face a $500 fine, a year in prison, or both.

No word on how long the Tillman County burn ban is expected to last. Jackson County will remain under a ban until February 5th.

