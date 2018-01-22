OSBI Agents Investigate Sallisaw Officer-Involved Shooting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OSBI Agents Investigate Sallisaw Officer-Involved Shooting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

SALLISAW, OK (KSWO)- A Sallisaw police officer shot a suspect Sunday night.

Sallisaw police stopped a silver Ford Focus in the parking lot of the Northeastern Health Systems-Sequoyah for a defective vehicle.  The driver Jonathan Duane Atchley began assaulting two officers. Jonathan Atchley Atchley had an active warrant for his arrest at the time.

Officers were forced to shoot Atchley. Atchley was treated at Northeastern Health Systems hospital but he died from the gunshot wound.

Both officers involved are on paid administrative leave. 

The Sallisaw Police Department requested OSBI agents investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Information provided by OSBI. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pence says US embassy will move to Jerusalem by end of 2019

    Pence says US embassy will move to Jerusalem by end of 2019

    Monday, January 22 2018 3:47 AM EST2018-01-22 08:47:25 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 5:49 PM EST2018-01-22 22:49:54 GMT

    Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."

    Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."

  • Senate Dems relent, vote to end shutdown; House to follow

    Senate Dems relent, vote to end shutdown; House to follow

    Monday, January 22 2018 4:28 PM EST2018-01-22 21:28:06 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 5:49 PM EST2018-01-22 22:49:09 GMT

    Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.

    Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.

  • Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:36 PM EST2018-01-20 20:36:49 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-01-22 22:48:39 GMT
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    •   
Powered by Frankly