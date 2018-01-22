OSBI Agents Investigate Sallisaw Officer-Involved Shooting

SALLISAW, OK (KSWO)- A Sallisaw police officer shot a suspect Sunday night.

Sallisaw police stopped a silver Ford Focus in the parking lot of the Northeastern Health Systems-Sequoyah for a defective vehicle. The driver Jonathan Duane Atchley began assaulting two officers. Jonathan Atchley Atchley had an active warrant for his arrest at the time.

Officers were forced to shoot Atchley. Atchley was treated at Northeastern Health Systems hospital but he died from the gunshot wound.

Both officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

The Sallisaw Police Department requested OSBI agents investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Information provided by OSBI.