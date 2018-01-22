Chickasaw Nation Medical Center hosts Nursing Career Fair

ADA, OK (KSWO)- The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (1921 Stonecipher Blvd) in Ada will host a nursing career fair on Tuesday, February 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event is open to all registered nurses, practical nurses and scrub technicians licensed in Oklahoma.

Applications can be completed online at chickasaw.net/careers. Managers will be available for interviews and able to hire on-site.

DEPARTMENTS ATTENDING:

Acute Care

Obstetrics

Intensive Care Unit

Emergency Department

Surgery Center

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Family Practice and Women’s Clinic

For more information, call the Chickasaw Nation Human Resources Department, 580-436-7259.

Information provided by Chickasaw Nation.