Save the Date for Elgin HS’s 8th annual Empty Bowls Dinner

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Elgin High School’s 8th annual Empty Bowls Dinner will be held on Thursday, February 1st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Elgin High School Cafeteria.

The event is hosted by Elgin High School Art classes, Art Club & Family and Consumer Science classes.

The community is invited to come out and support this effort for hunger relief. 

EHS Students have created handmade clay bowls. You are invited to purchase a beautifully handcrafted bowl for $10 and receive a free meal of beans or soup, cornbread, and dessert. 

There will also be a silent auction table of specialty bowls by students and area artists and craftspeople.  John Hernandez, Executive Director of the Museum of the Great Plains, has donated a gourd bowl for the auction. 

The money raised this year will go to the Elgin Community Food Pantry, the Lawton Food Bank and Feed the Children.  Last year, the dinner and later sales raised almost $2000.  The goal this year is to raise $2500.

