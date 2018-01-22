Save the Date for Elgin HS’s 8th annual Empty Bowls Dinner

Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
A suspect is behind bars after a police chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma City. That happened last night when authorities say the suspect lost control of the vehicle near Northwest 36th and MacArthur. The driver was wanted on traffic charges. Police say a short chase ended when the suspect crashed into two other vehicles. Thankfully, the drivers and passengers of those vehicles were not hurt. The suspect suffered only minor injuries in the crash.
A suspect is behind bars after a police chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma City. That happened last night when authorities say the suspect lost control of the vehicle near Northwest 36th and MacArthur. The driver was wanted on traffic charges. Police say a short chase ended when the suspect crashed into two other vehicles. Thankfully, the drivers and passengers of those vehicles were not hurt. The suspect suffered only minor injuries in the crash.
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.