United Way hits 80 percent of their fund-raising goal

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County has reached 80 percent of their $325,000 fund-raising goal for the 2017-18 campaign. Contributions that support 14 partner agencies have reached the $260,000 mark.

“We’re making steady progress,” campaign co-chairman Ken Graham said. “On occasion, we wish we were closer to making and exceeding our goal, but we’re working hard. We’re grateful for every penny and we’re certainly proud to be part of so generous a community.”

“People here,” campaign co-chairman DeDe Graham said, “are still hurting and, frankly, our combined needs far exceed our goal… Our hope is that everyone will participate in the campaign so that our agencies and their volunteers can help local people throughout the year.”

The United Way was started here in 1954 as the Community Chest by concerned citizens with this year’s campaign the 64th annual event.

Contributions may be mailed to the United Way of Stephens County, P.O. Box 1632, Duncan, OK 73534 or dropped off at the United Way office, 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9, Duncan.

Additional information can be obtained by calling (580) 255-3648.

Information provided by the United Way of Stephens County.