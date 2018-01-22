Oklahoma ranks #8 nationwide for government shut down consequences

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The United States government shut down for the 19th time in history. The gears of government grinding to a halt will have nationwide consequences.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across six key metrics from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

According to WalletHub, Oklahoma ranks number 8 on the list of most affected states with a score 45.65. Oklahoma is also third in the nation for the number of children cared for under the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Information provided by Wallet Hub.