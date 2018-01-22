INVESTIGATION: Golden eagle killed in Greer County

GREER COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Game Wardens say someone shot and killed a golden eagle in Greer County.

They posted to Facebook last night saying that on Friday a game warden found the eagle with two bullet holes-- one in the chest and another through a wing.

It was found just south of Granite. Right now, an investigation is underway.

