Neighbors speak out about fatal stabbing

DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from neighbors of a man who was stabbed to death in Del City over the weekend.

Police have said that a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges though that person has not been named.

Neighbors of the victim say he and his wife were known to fight often, and one even said when he saw police lights over the weekend, he thought it was the result of an argument.

"I figured they'd had a fight. My landlord and my neighbor over there said they'd been doing this for years,” said Stephen Painter.

Another neighbor said he attempted to perform CPR on the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital Saturday night. He was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

The victim and the person of interest have not been identified.

