Firefighters rescue dogs during Altus house fire

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus officials say a home caught fire because of an electrical junction box exploding.

That blaze was reported in the 200 block of Poplar Street, just after 8:00 Saturday night.

Police officers on scene removed 4 dogs from a backyard because the fire seemed to be spreading.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.