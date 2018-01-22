OKC police chase ends in a crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A suspect is behind bars after a police chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma City.

That happened last night when authorities say the suspect lost control of the vehicle near Northwest 36th and MacArthur.

The driver was wanted on traffic charges.

Police say a short chase ended when the suspect crashed into two other vehicles.

Thankfully, the drivers and passengers of those vehicles were not hurt. The suspect suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

