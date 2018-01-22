Grass fire burns several acres in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A grass fire burned several acres in Stephens County today. The call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The blaze began near Lowery Ranch.

According to Sheriff Wayne McKinney, the fire has been extinguished. Fire crews are currently on scene checking for hot spots. The windy weather conditions helped to fuel the fire.

No people or cattle were injured in the fire. No buildings were damaged.

