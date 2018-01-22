Altus firefighters battle fast moving fire

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)-Altus firefighters had a battle on their hands Monday after a house fire quickly spread.

It broke out a little before 1:00 p.m. in the 12-hundred block of West Davis Street.

Altus Fire officials say the north side of the home was engulfed in flames when they got there.

Strong winds caused the fire to spread to the grass and eventually jump the roadway. The entire department and a couple of off-duty firefighters raced to stop the grass fire as it burned toward the nearby Ridgecrest Apartment Complex.

It took them about 45 minutes to get the grass fire and the house fire under control and about another hour or so putting out hot spots.

Officials say the house was vacant and had no utilities on.

The Altus Fire Marshal is investigating.



Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.