Human trafficking awareness presentation at Cameron

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.
A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan.
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
