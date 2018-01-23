Earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

KODIAK, AK (KSWO) - Officials say a 7.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Alaska.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak.

They say the epicenter was about 6 miles below ground.

They originally listed it as an 8.2, but later revised it to a 7.9 magnitude quake.In response, the National Weather Service issued a Tsunami Warning for Alaska and part of Canada, though they've since canceled all watches and warnings.

The Associated Press reported that schools were being used as shelters for people evacuating.

In a press release, local authorities said that tide levels rose three feet in the channel in Kodiak before subsiding.

An advisory remains in effect for part of Alaska's coast.



