Missing oil rig workers recovered

Five people are missing after a fiery explosion ripped through a drilling rig, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and leaving a derrick crumpled on the ground, emergency officials said. (Christina Goodvoice, KOTV/NewsOn6.com via AP)

UPDATE: At approximately 12:00 PM, the medical examiner’s office personnel began their investigation and recovery efforts of the five missing workers. By 2:00 p.m., all five of the missing workers had been located. At this time, the remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

QUINTON, Okla. (AP) - The search is resuming for five people who are unaccounted for after a fiery explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig.

The blast happened Monday morning at a drilling site near Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. The explosion sent plumes of black smoke into the air and left a derrick crumpled on the ground. For much of the day Monday, emergency officials were unable to get near the rig because the fire was still burning.

Pittsburg County officials have moved from rescue into recovery mode.

They are waiting for the scene to cool and the oilfield companies to stabilize the area before scene investigators are able to go into the scene to continue investigation and recovery efforts.

The names of those who remain missing are:

Josh Ray, 35, Ft. Worth, TX

Matt Smith, 29, McAlester, OK

Cody Risk, 26, Wellington, CO

Parker Waldridge,60, Crescent, OK

Roger Cunningham, 55, Seminole, OK

Emergency management officials said Monday night that the fire was extinguished. Authorities say 16 people who were on the site at the time of the blast escaped without major injuries. One person was airlifted to a hospital, and five others remain missing.

The cause of the blast is not yet known.

