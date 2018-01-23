Court: Oil company can be sued when worker injured or killed - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Court: Oil company can be sued when worker injured or killed

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that oil and natural gas companies can be sued when a worker is killed or injured on the job.

The state's highest court handed down the ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the family of a worker who died after being burned at an Oklahoma County oil well site operated by Stephens Production Co.

Attorneys for Stephens argued that a workers' compensation law adopted by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2013 granted them immunity.

In an 8-0 ruling with one recusal, the Supreme Court agreed with a district court judge who ruled the statute is an unconstitutional special law.

An attorney for Stephens, E. Edd Pritchett Jr., didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

  'Shape of Water,' 'Three Billboards' lead Oscar nominations

    Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.

  Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

  Bethany woman killed at AZ shooting range

    Friends and family of a woman from Bethany are saying goodbye after she was killed in Arizona. The 24-year-old Bethany native had just told her family that she was pregnant days before. Her and her husband had moved to Arizona when he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base. The couple made a trip to an unregulated outdoor shooting range near the city of Buckeye when the woman from Bethany was shot in the chest.

