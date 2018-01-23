RB Abdul Adams transfers from Oklahoma to Syracuse - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RB Abdul Adams transfers from Oklahoma to Syracuse



SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Oklahoma running back Abdul Adams has transferred to Syracuse.

Adams is enrolled in classes and will participate in spring drills for the Orange. He will sit out next season because of transfer rules and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Adams played in 19 games at Oklahoma, rushing for 825 yards and a touchdown and catching eight passes for 103 yards. The touchdown was a 99-yarder last season against Baylor, part of a career-best 164-yard effort. He started four games last season and gained 542 yards on 59 carries to help Oklahoma win the Big 12 title and earn a berth in the Rose Bowl against Georgia.

Syracuse announced the move Monday. Adams tweeted he "had a great time at OU and met some great people I will have everlasting relationships with."

