OKC man arrested after running over victim 3 times

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City man is behind bars this morning, accused of running over a man three times in a parking lot and killing him.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Burke was backing out of his parking spot when he hit another car. They say he tried to drive away, that's when the victim stepped in front of the car to block his exit.

The victim was knocked to the ground and run over and he was run over a second time after another parked car forced Burke to back up again. Burke ran the man over a third time as he pulled forward and out of the parking lot.

Police later arrested Burke, who they say was, quote, "noticeably intoxicated."

