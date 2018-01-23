Bethany woman killed at AZ shooting range

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)- Friends and family of a woman from Bethany are saying goodbye after she was killed in Arizona.

The 24-year-old Bethany native had just told her family that she was pregnant days before. Her and her husband had moved to Arizona when he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base.

The couple made a trip to an unregulated outdoor shooting range near the city of Buckeye when the woman from Bethany was shot in the chest.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was an accident.

